Photo credit: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Andy insisted he was equally tough on the men and the women during the reunion. The Watch What Happens Live host said he is not an executive producer on Below Deck and therefore had no control over how the reunion was edited. “I don’t even see cuts [of the reunion before it airs]. Maybe I would have watched and said, ‘Hey, can you add me being tougher on the guys’ if there’s more to that, which I would think that there was,” he said.