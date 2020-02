Photo credit: Shutterstock

"It happened to me in the past, and I just felt like there are so many other women like me, right, who are going through the same thing who aren't speaking about it or need that little extra push or encouragement to get out of it," the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight . "I want to be their voice and I want them to know they're not alone. And sometimes domestic violence doesn't just look like being hit, or things being thrown at you, but it's also verbal abuse. You have to know when enough is enough and to get out of it but to also have a strong team behind you."