Photo credit: MEGA

According to Entertainment Tonight, “When fire officials arrived at the rental home they found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.” Subsequently, six fire engines and two ambulances went into “full response mode” and raced to the house. The 11 victims inside the home experienced symptoms of headaches, dizziness and nausea. ET also reported that the levels of carbon monoxide in the home’s basement was “certainly something that is going to cause fatality in a short period of time.”