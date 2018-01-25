NEWS
Made With Love

Anna Faris' Son Is Too Cute As He Applies 'To Be A Camp Chef'

January 25, 2018 10:15AM

She shared the sweetest photo of Jack on Instagram.

Anna Faris seems to be moving on after a tough divorce from her ex-husband Chris Pratt. She’s already dating again, and even her son Jack seems to be doing alright! He’s currently applying to become a “camp chef” according to Faris, who shared an adorable photo of him on Instagram cooking up a storm. Click through to see Jack in action!

Anna Faris' Son Is Too Cute As He Applies 'To Be A Camp Chef'

"Hey dear Campers!!" Anna, 41, wrote. "Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering! My son Jack is applying to be camp chef! I may be biased but I think he’s pretty darn good! Can’t wait to see you guys this summer!!! Any allergies? Please tell Ken"
That same day, her ex Chris, 38, shared a video of him and Jack on his farm. "Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island," he wrote.

 
It's not surprising to see Jack in the kitchen. Anna previously told People that the 5-year-old loves to help her cook...only she wouldn't exactly call it "helping."
“He loves to crack eggs," she said. "You say ‘aww’ but no, it’s not so cute. He’s just a little destructive.”
Well, it looks like he's been perfecting his skills!
