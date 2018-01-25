Made With Love
Anna Faris' Son Is Too Cute As He Applies 'To Be A Camp Chef'
She shared the sweetest photo of Jack on Instagram.
Anna Faris seems to be moving on after a tough divorce from her ex-husband Chris Pratt. She’s already dating again, and even her son Jack seems to be doing alright! He’s currently applying to become a “camp chef” according to Faris, who shared an adorable photo of him on Instagram cooking up a storm. Click through to see Jack in action!
