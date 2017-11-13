Awkward
Apollo Nida Sends His Fiancée The Sweetest Message After Shemar Moore Slams Phaedra Parks Dating Rumors
The former 'RHOA' has moved on to Sherien Almufti while in prison for racketeering.
Apollo Nida is rubbing it in that his love life is anything but rocky, after his ex-wife Phaedra Parks got dissed by her “bae,” Shemar Moore. Apollo is currently serving an 8-year sentence for racketeering, but made sure everyone knows that he and his new fiancée Sherien Almufti are on cloud nine.
