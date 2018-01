It's Mia! April posted this adorable photo of Robin kissing her while at their baby shower

In November, April announced her pregnancy, sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram along with the caption, "You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama!"

Ironically, their child's expected birth date will match Robin's father Alan Thicke, who passed away unexpectedly in 2016 from a "ruptured aorta" and a "stanford type A aortic dissection."

April and Robin started dating in 2015, after his divorce from actress, Paula Patton, and though the two have an 18-year-age-gap, it hasn't kept them from falling head over heels with each other.

Mia will be April's first child, and Robin's second. He has a son, Julian, with Paula.