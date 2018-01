The model has a huge stomach now, and showed it off while wearing a little black dress, which she accessorized with a pink Chanel bag.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the little one’s name is Mia! April shared the news with a cute Instagram photo of Robin kissing her during her baby shower with flowers spelling out the name in the background.

In November, April announced her pregnancy, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram along with the caption, "You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama!"

April and Robin started dating in 2015, after his divorce from actress, Paula Patton, and though the two have an 18-year age gap, it hasn't impacted their relationship in the least.

Mia will be April's first child, and Robin's second. He has a son, Julian, with Paula.