During a recent performance, Ashanti clearly was ready to let it all out! She went on a rant after a fan said, "F*** Nelly."

Ashanti said, "See I just want to make sure ya'll understand really. I've been betrayed before," before going into her song, which included the lyrics, "with all the love that I've gave, and all the love that we've made."

As fans know, Ashanti and Nelly met at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards on January 1, 2003 and after they began dating, they ended their relationship in 2012.





Nelly has since moved on to Shantel Jackson, but when it comes to why they split, Ashanti did share some light.. “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she said.

“Again, you just have to grow, you have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do.” “I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now,” she added.