Ashley Graham is a proud mother. On Wednesday, February 5, the supermodel shared a beautiful breastfeeding photo of her son, Isaac, who she gave birth to last month.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ashley Graham is a proud mother. On Wednesday, February 5, the supermodel shared a beautiful breastfeeding photo of her son, Isaac, who she gave birth to last month.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!