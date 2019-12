Photo credit: Shutterstock

Ashley also spoke about the rumors that she and her High School Musical castmatedidn’t get along while filming. “Lucas and I didn't get along at first, because when we were screen testing, I was giving him line readings. And that's not an actor thing to do,” she revealed. “I think I do become a lot like the character, and I think he thought I was really like Sharpay. And it wasn't until we wrapped that he was like, 'Oh, you're not that person.' And I was like, 'Yeah.'”