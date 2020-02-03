Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Demi and Ashton were together for eight years, and the three girls were very young when they came into his life in 2003. “Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he recalled, and noted that her daughters were still young they called it quits. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”