Ashton Kutcher has nothing but love for Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. On February 3, the No Strings Attached actor opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore’s daughters.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ashton Kutcher has nothing but love for Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. On February 3, the No Strings Attached actor opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore’s daughters.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!