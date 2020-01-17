Ayesha Curry enjoys spending time with her children! On Friday, January 17, the mother of three shared adorable pictures of her ice skating experience with daughter, Ryan, to Instagram.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ayesha Curry enjoys spending time with her children! On Friday, January 17, the mother of three shared adorable pictures of her ice skating experience with daughter, Ryan, to Instagram.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!