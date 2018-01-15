Speaking Out
Aziz Ansari Says Sexual Encounter With 'Grace' Was 'Completely Consensual' & Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims
The accuser says a date with the comedian became her 'worst nightmare.'
Comedian Aziz Ansari, who for just won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, has been accused of sexual misconduct. The 23-year-old accusing him shared her story with Babe, claiming a date with him turned into her “worst nightmare.” However, he denies any wrongdoing, and says the encounter was “completely consensual.”
