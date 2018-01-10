Heartbreaking
‘Bachelor’ Alum Vienna Girardi Mourns Unborn Twins On What Was Supposed To Be Their Due Date
The reality star suffered a miscarriage in August 2017.
Vienna Girardi is mourning the loss of her unborn twin girls on what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life. Nearly five months after Vienna revealed that she suffered from a miscarriage at 18 weeks, just days after finding out the sex of her twins, the former Bachelor star took to Facebook to share her grief with fans, friends, and family members.
