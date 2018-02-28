NEWS
'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Seen Going For A Run In Australia The Week Before The Big Finale

February 28, 2018 13:39PM

He's currently Down Under for a car race.

Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk was spotted out for a jog in Australia, where he’s currently visiting for a car race. He looked pretty relaxed considering next Monday night the world will find out which bachelorette he chooses to be his wife! Click through to see pics of Arie the week before his big announcement.

Just hours after landing in Adelaide to take part in the Adelaide 500 motor race, the reality TV star was seen going for a run.

He wore a black Nike T-shirt with a matching black hat.
Next week the 36-year-old will choose between Becca K, 27, or Lauren B, 25, at the final rose ceremony!
Arie recently professed his love for both women! He said his "I love you"s in the Fantasy Suite.
This season's finale is expected to be one of the most shocking yet. There's been reports that Arie called off his engagement with the Bachelor winner to date the runner-up!
