‘The Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Professes Love For Two Women Before Taking Them To Bed

The night started off with Kendall, with whom Arie spent the day on dune buggies in the desert. But, she seemed really distant most of the time, even admitting, “If Arie proposed to me today, I’d probably say no.” Um, what?

But later on the same date, she opened up more and flipped the script, saying, “After spending the day with you and talking with you tonight, I feel like you really made me so much more comfortable,” Then they woke up in each other’s arms the next morning!

Arie definitely kicked it up about 10 more notches for his next two dates, though, beginning with Lauren, with whom he flew over the Nazca Lines. But like Kendall, she also seemed lukewarm on Arie, which bothered him: “I see this incredible woman, but I only get to see glimpses of her.”

Lauren explained that she was working through “deep-rooted trust issues,” which at first bugged Arie. But later after spending time with her, he confessed his love for her!

“It’s just kind of crazy how quick and how hard I fell for you,” Arie told Lauren. “I just want to let you know that I do feel confident in all this, because I love you. And I would hate to lose you. It feels so good to say that.” Then they too wake up together the next morning! Lauren obviously felt good about their date, because she went as far to say, “I just can’t see Arie ending up with anyone else but me.”

But then there was Arie’s date on a catamaran with Becca, who Arie called his “safest, most comfortable relationship.” Then she said, “I’ve been dying to tell you that. I do. I do love you.” Whoa!

And Arie told her that he loved her too, which was like music to Becca’s ears. “To hear those three words from him, and to be able to say it as well, makes me feel so much more comfortable and just excited and open. I see my life partner and my husband and the father of my children. I see it so clearly. Nothing can get in the way at all.” Then they spent the night together!

But guess who broke up that lovefest? Becca’s ex, Ross! He flew all the way to Peru to try to win Becca back. “She’s the love of my life. I want to marry her. She’s been the only thing on my mind every single day for the last year. It’s been a little bit of a journey, but I’d have swam here if I had to. I came here to get her, because she’s the one for me.” Plot twist!

A clearly stunned Arie tried to set Ross straight, but the jilted ex decides to meet face to face with Becca, who made it very clear that they were still definitely over. “I feel like you live your life in a movie, and you think it’s going to work out like The Notebook,” she said to him. Ouch!