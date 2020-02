Dean and Caelynn fell in love on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, but they had a rocky beginning to their romance. Dean left her brokenhearted in Mexico when he decided that he couldn't be in a relationship and abruptly headed home. Regretting his decision, he returned during week 5 and begged her to give him a second chance. “I’m a changed man! I’m not saying it’s going to be easy coming out of this. We’re definitely going to have things to work on — myself, mostly. But I wanted to try those things, and I want it to be with you," he told her on the episode. Caelynn shocked fans by deciding to leave with Dean in the middle of the season