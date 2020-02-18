trending in COUPLES
- Justin & Hailey Take In A Spa Date After He Opened Up About Crying Paparazzi Pics
- Fans Drag Justin Bieber For Screaming At Wife Hailey Baldwin After Losing A Game
- Is Rick Ross Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams?
- Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Remarries Her Ex-Husband
- Joe & Sophie Take A Romantic Stroll In Barcelona Following Pregnancy News
Did Bachelor In Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes secretly get married? Fans think the couple has quietly tied the knot because they have dropped more than a few hints about being hitched on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Life is so much better with you in it. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️
A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on
View this post on Instagram
don’t you know happiness isn’t a place, it’s a road you take
A post shared by dean michael unglert (@deanie_babies) on
View this post on Instagram
just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈
A post shared by dean michael unglert (@deanie_babies) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s not the NYE we planned, but I sure am happy I still get to spend it with you 😘
A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on
View this post on Instagram
got to ring in the new year with my three biggest supporters
A post shared by dean michael unglert (@deanie_babies) on
View this post on Instagram
not even a broken femur can stop this guy from exploring 🌲
A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!