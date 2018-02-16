‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Welcome Baby Girl

Yesterday was the most enchanting celebration for Little Bella. We were surrounded by love and laughter from friends and family in a whimsical fairly land. We are now fully stocked with floral headbands, fairy dolls, soft pink swaddles, swings, bouncers, indies, and hand made wall hangings. I would say she’s about ready to greet the world 😍👶🏼 dress is from @asos_maternity

A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jan 15, 2018 at 7:36am PST