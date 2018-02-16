‘She’s Perfect’
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Welcome Baby Girl
‘I’m over the moon with happiness,’ the new mom said.
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are officially parents! The Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed a baby girl, Isabella Evelyn Bass (Bella for short), on Thursday, and announced the news via People magazine. The pair’s daughter was born at 1:58pm and weighed 6lbs, 8oz. Shortly after her birth, Evan shared some sweet pics of his baby girl on Instagram. Click through to see baby Bella’s adorable first photos!
