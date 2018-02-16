REALITY TV
bachelor paradise carly waddell evan bass baby girl pp View Gallery
‘She’s Perfect’

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Welcome Baby Girl

February 16, 2018 12:34PM

‘I’m over the moon with happiness,’ the new mom said.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are officially parents! The Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed a baby girl, Isabella Evelyn Bass (Bella for short), on Thursday, and announced the news via People magazine. The pair’s daughter was born at 1:58pm and weighed 6lbs, 8oz. Shortly after her birth, Evan shared some sweet pics of his baby girl on Instagram. Click through to see baby Bella’s adorable first photos!

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Welcome Baby Girl

Evan shared this pic of him kissing Carly on the head as she held baby Bella. “Y’all - she’s perfect. Isabella Evelyn Bass. My heart is toast. Like toast with jelly cuz my dang heart is shook,” he wrote.
Evan also posted this photo of his baby daughter meeting his three sons for the first time! The proud dad has sons, Nathan, Liam, and Ensley, from a previous relationship.
“I love her I love everyone I love love,” Evan captioned the series of pics showing his boys holding their baby sister.
“Thanks for the encouraging words. (Also, hahaha can ya believe this is even happening. Who would’ve thought?!?)” he added.
New mom Carly had the same overwhelming emotions! “The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness,” she wrote, joking, “also high from pain meds.”
Carly and Evan wed last June in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, exactly where they met while filming Bachelor in Paradise season three. Carly found out she was pregnant during the trip!
