Photo credit: Shutterstock

“For the first time, I was very confident that we were going to see our first Black Bachelor. So if no one else is going to speak on it, then I guess it's my duty to say it,” she added. “I'm sure they have some reason for not picking him, and I'm going to trust in that, but at the same time, the system isn't working in giving us a Bachelor who is a person of color. So we need to change the system.”