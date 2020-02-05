Peter Weber is speaking out in defense of Victoria Fuller. The 28-year-old’s support comes after the 26-year-old Bachelor hopeful’s Cosmopolitan cover was axed after she was featured in a controversial modeling campaign.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Peter Weber is speaking out in defense of Victoria Fuller. The 28-year-old’s support comes after the 26-year-old Bachelor hopeful’s Cosmopolitan cover was axed after she was featured in a controversial modeling campaign.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!