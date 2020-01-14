Peter Weber officially cut ties with Hannah Brown during the January 13 episode of The Bachelor! The former Bachelorette hopped in her exes lap and asked for another shot at love but he rejected her.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Peter Weber officially cut ties with Hannah Brown during the January 13 episode of The Bachelor! The former Bachelorette hopped in her exes lap and asked for another shot at love but he rejected her.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!