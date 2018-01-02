And So It Begins
8 Questions We Need Answered After Last Night’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere
Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. find true love?
Last night, Arie Luyendyk Jr. returned to Bachelor nation after five long years away. Although nearly everyone was rooting for Peter Kraus to be the next Bachelor, ABC settled on the race car driver slash real estate agent whom Emily Maynard sent packing on The Bachelorette. Despite the unexpected choice, Arie’s 30 women in last night’s premiere still seemed determined to win over the 36-year-old, no matter what it took. From tiny wieners to a love of taxidermy, the women provided us with plenty of entertainment — and no shortage of questions!
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9
1/9
Sound off in the comments below!