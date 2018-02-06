‘Bachelor’ Stars Nick Viall & Corinne Olympios Enjoy Cuddly Reunion A Year After He Sent Her Home

Corinne was one of the most memorable contestants during Nick’s season on The Bachelor. Her hilarious shenanigans and antics made her a very polarizing player as the season progressed.

She wound up making it all the way to the final four before Nick sent her home in favor of the three women who remained. He eventually chose special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi , even though their relationship was short lived and the couple broke up in August of 2017.

Does this mean Nick and Corinne could be rekindling some sort of romance with one another, one year after he sent her packing? She shared a caption-less photo on her Instagram, which shows both of them in an embracing hug while smiling happily at the camera.

Hold up, what about January? It’s been reported that the couple have been dating for several months now, shortly after his breakup with Vanessa in the fall of 2017.

Although January and Nick have kept a low profile, things seemed to be going well for The Bachelor superfan and her suitor, as he was rumored to be in attendance at her 40th birthday party. So is this photo of him with Corinne simply a friendly hug, or are things with January on the outs and he’s already on the hunt for his next girlfriend?