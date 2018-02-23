'Bachelor Winter Games’ Clare Crawley And Benoit Are Engaged!

After showing a clip of Clare leaving the Winter Games heartbroken, Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, revealed that she actually found love after the show. "You are in love," he said. "What a fantastic and beautiful surprise. The timing was a little off for television, but that's okay."

That's when he said Clare's mystery man was in the room and asked him to reveal himself. Benoit, sitting with the rest of the Bachelor contestants, stands up and the rest of the room cheered.

"I feel like there's someone up there watching us," Benoit said, "and he approves of what I'm about to do."

That's when he popped the big question! He proposed to Clare first in French, then in English, to which she enthusiastically replied, "Yes!"

Clare's ring is gorgeous! They showed a close-up of the stunning pear-shaped rock.“It’s overwhelming, it’s crazy,” she told People after the big moment. “Going on these Bachelor shows is a huge risk and you don’t know the outcome. It’s scary, but it’s a risk that you have to take to get the good in the end.”