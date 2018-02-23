3rd Time's The Charm
'Bachelor Winter Games’ Clare Crawley And Benoit Are Engaged!
He proposed during the 'World Tells All' special.
Clare Crawley has finally found love! After appearing on the Bachelor Winter Games—her third time competing for love on the franchise—she and another contestant, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, got engaged during the World Tells All special on Thursday night. The Canadian-born reality TV star got down on one knee on live television to propose to Clare. Click through for more details about the heartwarming moment!
