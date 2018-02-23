NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
3rd Time's The Charm

'Bachelor Winter Games’ Clare Crawley And Benoit Are Engaged!

February 23, 2018 10:21AM

He proposed during the 'World Tells All' special.

Clare Crawley has finally found love! After appearing on the Bachelor Winter Gamesher third time competing for love on the franchiseshe and another contestant, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, got engaged during the World Tells All special on Thursday night. The Canadian-born reality TV star got down on one knee on live television to propose to Clare. Click through for more details about the heartwarming moment!

 

'Bachelor Winter Games’ Clare Crawley And Benoit Are Engaged!

Back to intro
1/6
After showing a clip of Clare leaving the Winter Games heartbroken, Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, revealed that she actually found love after the show. "You are in love," he said. "What a fantastic and beautiful surprise. The timing was a little off for television, but that's okay."
That's when he said Clare's mystery man was in the room and asked him to reveal himself. Benoit, sitting with the rest of the Bachelor contestants, stands up and the rest of the room cheered.
"I feel like there's someone up there watching us," Benoit said, "and he approves of what I'm about to do."
That's when he popped the big question! He proposed to Clare first in French, then in English, to which she enthusiastically replied, "Yes!"
Clare's ring is gorgeous! They showed a close-up of the stunning pear-shaped rock.“It’s overwhelming, it’s crazy,” she told People after the big moment. “Going on these Bachelor shows is a huge risk and you don’t know the outcome. It’s scary, but it’s a risk that you have to take to get the good in the end.”
What do you think about Clare and Benoit's engagement? Let us know in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS