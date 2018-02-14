Here’s Everything That Went Down On The ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

The Bachelor Winter Games is finally here! The highly anticipated Bachelor spin-off premiered on Monday night, and it did not disappoint! The show, which brought Bachelor stars from across the globe (Japan, China, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, and the United States) to compete for a shot at love started off with a bang as the contestants came together for the Games’ opening ceremony in Manchester, Vermont.

From night one hookups to fast-forming relationships, it seems like Bachelor fans from across the globe are in for one heck of a ride! Click through the gallery to see what went down in episode one.