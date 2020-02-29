Chad Johnsonis setting the record straight about his domestic violence arrest. The Bachelorettealum, 32, posted a lengthy video on his Instagram account on Thursday, February 27 in which he apologized for his behavior but insisted that “there was never any domestic abuse of any kind.”
“Hey everyone, this is Chad Johnson and I wanted to take a second to talk to you about the current situation you’ve probably seen going on in the press with me arrested for robbery,” the former reality star began.
“So me and my girlfriend broke up the other night and I was devastated. I mean, it was like losing my best friend,” Chad said about Annalise Mishler. “So I did what I haven’t done in two months and something I promised I wouldn’t do anymore and that was to drink alcohol. I made a promise to myself and my girlfriend I wouldn’t do that anymore and as most of you know that’s been a bit of an issue in my life. Whenever I do drink, I don’t act right. So I screwed up and I drank and I went over to talk to her.”
Chad clarified that he and Annalise, 25, lived “in the same apartment complex—not the same apartment, but very close by.” “So I went over there and trying to talk things out and initially we had worked things out and we were back together, everything was fine until she discovered that I had—in between us breaking up and me drinking—downloaded a dating app and I had started to receive messages on there. So we had some arguments and she was yelling, I was yelling. I would go to my place, she would knock on my door; I’d go to her place, knock on her door. In the end, I ended up going home,” Chad explained.
The Bachelor in Paradisealum claimed that “the next day” he went over to Annalise’s apartment “to try to talk things out.” Ahead of Chad’s arrest, Annalise allegedly documented that fight in a series of since-deleted posts on her Instagram Story. The posts were also captured by television writer Reality Steve. According to Annalise’s clips, Chad allegedly yelled “I hope you f**king die” through the door. The YouTuber also claimed that the fight started after she found notifications from a dating app on Chad’s phone.
Chad admitted that he “saw that she had posted the videos” but insisted that he “wasn’t mad at her—I totally understand why she did that. I still love her very much. I totally get it.” Chad went on to explain that while he tried to settle the issue with Annalise, she continued to record him and that’s when he took her phone. “So I made a stupid decision and I grabbed her phone and I just threw it, I threw it outside.” He then proceeded to go “back over to her place to apologize and I was knocking on the door there, that’s when one of the neighbors apparently had called the police.”
Chad explained that the law in California states that if there’s a domestic disturbance, somebody has to go to jail. “So I was taken to jail for that and while she was talking to [them] she told them about how I had thrown her phone and so that was the robbery issue.” Still, Chad assured that “there was never any domestic abuse of any kind.” “I have never laid hands on a woman anytime in my entire life. I was in the Marine Corps, I was taught core values, I have a sister, I am a very overprotective brother — if she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call. If any women out there ever feel like they are in any danger, I urge you to call 911. I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened whenever I took her phone, but I am 100 percent confident any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped because there was never any type of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. Never laid my hands on a woman,” Chad explained.
The reality star concluded his post by apologizing for his actions and extended his regrets to Annalise. “I’m sorry for the entire situation. I’m sorry for anybody who had to see it, who’s been triggered by this. I am so sorry to Annalise for feeling threatened,” he said, and concluded, “I’m working on myself to get better. All I can do is put my best foot forward and try to be a better person every day from here on out and make less mistakes in life,” Chad said. “And I hope that everyone out there can not be so quick to take judgment,” he said. “Hopefully this explains a little bit of the situation and there can be some understanding.”
