Chad explained that the law in California states that if there’s a domestic disturbance, somebody has to go to jail. “So I was taken to jail for that and while she was talking to [them] she told them about how I had thrown her phone and so that was the robbery issue.” Still, Chad assured that “there was never any domestic abuse of any kind.” “I have never laid hands on a woman anytime in my entire life. I was in the Marine Corps, I was taught core values, I have a sister, I am a very overprotective brother — if she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call. If any women out there ever feel like they are in any danger, I urge you to call 911. I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened whenever I took her phone, but I am 100 percent confident any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped because there was never any type of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. Never laid my hands on a woman,” Chad explained.