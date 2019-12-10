Photo credit: shutterstock

“My head kind of hurts from the lumbar puncture, so it will be good to get home and get horizontal, so it goes away, which seems to be the case. Every time I get up and exert myself, I get a low-grade headache in the back of my head,” JP continued in another video. “But yeah, getting out of here, which is great. So just wanted to let you all know and thank you for all the messages, well-wishes and prayers. It’s overwhelming and I appreciate it.”