JP Rosenbaum is on the road to recovery. The Bachelorette alum, 42, announced that he has been discharged from the hospital one day after revealing his Guillain-Barre Syndrome diagnosis.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
JP Rosenbaum is on the road to recovery. The Bachelorette alum, 42, announced that he has been discharged from the hospital one day after revealing his Guillain-Barre Syndrome diagnosis.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!