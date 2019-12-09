Photo credit: shutterstock

Guillain-Barré is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body. While there is no known cure for the disease, treatments including plasma exchange and immunoglobulin therapy can relieve symptoms and physical therapy is needed. Guillain-Barre affects about one in 100,000 people a year.