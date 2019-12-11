Tyler Cameron is back on the market. On December 11, it was revealed that the Bachelorette fan favorite’s fling with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou is over. The pair were first romantically linked in late November when they were spotted leaving a club together in West Hollywood, and went to a Los Angeles Rams game together with a group of friends. Tyler, 26, famously dated Gigi Hadid over the summer, and the former couple called it quits in October.