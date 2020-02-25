Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

The “No Broken Hearts” singer also confessed that confronting her illness hadn’t always been easy, especially as a child of Albanian immigrant parents. “Growing up, when I had anxiety and depression, they’d be like, just get over it. It’s all in your head. Take a walk,” the singer explained. “For my parents, it was hard because they felt like it was a sense of failure. But it’s not their failure at all; it’s just an illness.”

