Bebe Rexha is opening up about her mental health. The “You Can’t Stop The Girl” singer, 30, detailed what it is like living with bipolar disorder in a new interview.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Bebe Rexha is opening up about her mental health. The “You Can’t Stop The Girl” singer, 30, detailed what it is like living with bipolar disorder in a new interview.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!