Conspiracy Theory
Wait A Minute: Is Bebe Zahara Benet The ‘Mole’ Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’?
You got to hear what people think about the returning champion’s role on the show.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is gearing up for another sickening episode tonight, as the seven remaining queens battle it out in the legendary spoof of the ’70s game show Match Game, but their version is called Snatch Game. One of the remaining contestants is season one RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bebe Zahara Benet, yet there is a big conspiracy theory over whether she really is there for the crown or something completely different. What’s the tea? Click through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!