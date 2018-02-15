REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Conspiracy Theory

Wait A Minute: Is Bebe Zahara Benet The ‘Mole’ Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’?

February 15, 2018 13:25PM

You got to hear what people think about the returning champion’s role on the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is gearing up for another sickening episode tonight, as the seven remaining queens battle it out in the legendary spoof of the ’70s game show Match Game, but their version is called Snatch Game. One of the remaining contestants is season one RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bebe Zahara Benet, yet there is a big conspiracy theory over whether she really is there for the crown or something completely different. What’s the tea? Click through for all the details. 

Wait A Minute: Is Bebe Zahara Benet The ‘Mole’ Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’?

Back to intro
1/6
The theory that’s buzzing all over the internet is that Bebe isn’t a contestant, but more of a mole for the judges (RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews). 
This idea started as a simple comment from a Facebook user named Chris White, who said the whole Handsmaid's Tale thing that RuPaul's been doing at the end of every episode, like with previous All Stars winners Alaska and Chad Michaels, is why he thinks Bebe is really the mole. 
What’s further fueled this theory is that Ru quotes lines from the Margaret Atwood novel and Hulu series adaptation, Handsmaid's Tale, shortly after each queen has been eliminated. The coincidence in all of this, at least from Chris’ standpoint, is that Bebe is acting as a mole for higher powers, just as in the fictional Republic of Gilead. 
"If you guys were smart, and notice the 'Handsmaids Tale' theme to this season, you would know that Bebe isn't really there to 'compete,'" Chris wrote.  "Ru put her in the competition as a 'mole,' just like in Handsmaid Tale. Bebe is going to coast by never landing in the bottom 2 or winning a challenge; she will always be safe. When the finale comes, Bebe will be announced as the mole and helps Ru decide which queen will be come the winner. By doing this, it allows Bebe to showcase her talent to new fans every episode without her winning a single thing from lipsyncs and the grand prize since she already won.  This also allows Mama Ru to do an All Stars season of just winners only in the future. You're welcome.”
So far, what Chris said has come true. Bebe has never been in the top two or bottom three or two so far, and has coasted her way into the top seven. She wound up in the top three in episode two, but wasn’t good enough to go the extra mile and make it to the top two. She may just be the perfect pick for this theory: loyal to Ru, but not well known by the new Drag Race audience. Could this insane theory be true?
Do you believe that Bebe is the mole of All Stars 3? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS