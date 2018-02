Valentine’s Day night looked to be a lot better than the daytime for Yolanda, as she was spotted getting a parking ticket in the SoHo area of New York City yesterday.

The mother-daughter duo (Gigi was nowhere to be found) were spotted with beautiful roses in hand as they left a restaurant in NYC.

Bella opted for a gorgeous leather ensemble, with a jacket and boots to compliment the entire look.

Yolanda definitely got the leather memo with her coat, but opted for a pair of form-fitting jeans instead.

Mohamed allegedly used his daughters to Things have been pretty rough for Gigi and Bella as of late, as reports have come out that their fatherallegedly used his daughters to lure other women into bed

Perhaps a dinner out with her mother was just what Bella needed to get her mind off all the family troubles in her life.