Fit Year-Round
Bella Hadid Stays Active Even In The Cold! See The Pics Of Her Ski Day
The 21-year-old model took a nasty fall but got right back up.
It may be freezing outside, but that isn’t stopping Bella Hadid from keeping active! While vacationing in Italy, the 21-year-old went skiing, proving she’s always keeping her supermodel bod in shape. Although she took a few tumbles here and there, Bella got right back up, just like the pro she is. Click through to see the pics!
