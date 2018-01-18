Bella Hadid Stays Active Even In The Cold! See The Pics Of Her Ski Day

The 21-year-old took some time away from the catwalk during Men’s Fashion Week in Milan to indulge in a day of skiing at the Andalo Resort in Italy.

Bella looked like a pro skier as she hit the slopes alongside a male companion.

However, even the pros fall down a few times, and Bella was no exception as she had her fair share of wipeouts.

But, in supermodel fashion, Bella somehow still managed to pull it together after each fall and continue whizzing down the mountainside, proving that practice makes perfect when it comes to challenging yourself!

For her day of fun in the snow, Bella donned a causal but still stylish ensemble as she rocked loose fitting ski pants, a matching ski jacket, a “Girl Power” t-shirt, and champion beanie.