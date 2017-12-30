Snow Bound
Bella, Leo And More! Celebs Make Their Way To Aspen Right Before New Year's!
The ski town looks to be a popular one for these stars to hang in right before 2018.
One of the most popular towns for stars to hang in right before New Year’s isn’t Hollywood this year… it’s Aspen, Colorado! Several celebs, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Bella Hadid have been spotted out in the popular ski town for some fun in the snow right before 2018 hits. Click-through to see whose there!
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
1/10
Sound off in the comments below!