Snow Bound

Bella, Leo And More! Celebs Make Their Way To Aspen Right Before New Year's!

December 30, 2017 16:48PM

The ski town looks to be a popular one for these stars to hang in right before 2018.

One of the most popular towns for stars to hang in right before New Year’s isn’t Hollywood this year… it’s Aspen, Colorado!  Several celebs, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Bella Hadid have been spotted out in the popular ski town for some fun in the snow right before 2018 hits.  Click-through to see whose there!

Bella, Leo And More! Celebs Make Their Way To Aspen Right Before New Year's!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie boarded a private jet to Aspen earlier this week, where the adorable couple looked to be having a blast in the snow as he spun her around, much to her delight. 
Mariah Carey and her new beau Bryan Tanaka have been enjoying some time in the snowy city right before she heads to NYC to perform (once again) on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve!
Let's hope James Packer doesn't have a run-in with ex-fiancee Mariah while in town!  He headed out with New York socialite Kylie Lim during a shopping trip with some friends.
Even though he was in a completely different state, Leonardo DiCaprio still showed love for his team The New York Mets as he walked the streets of Aspen on Friday night.
Bella Hadid looked to be having a blast with some of her girls in Aspen, as the in-demand model rocked a white furry coat and chic hat as she made her way throughout the town.
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and his new fiancee Elle Evans were spotted doing a massive shopping spree out in Aspen.
Paris Hilton looked to be having the time of her life as she hit the slopes for some skiing fun.
Kate Hudson was doing her best to stay warm in Aspen's cold weather by holding onto her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa tightly.
Nina Dobrev definitely got the chilly memo, as she was seen out and about looking bundled up and cozy with one of her friends.
