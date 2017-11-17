COUPLES
Stronger Together

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Look Happily In Love Amid All His Drama

November 17, 2017 13:55PM

Sexual harassment claims and drinking problems resurfacing have plagued him recently.

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Ben Affleck. There were reports of his drinking problem resurfacing a couple of months back, and he’s been battling sexual harassment issues from not one but two actresses in Hollywood. Even with all the drama around him, it looks like there is one person who is keeping a smile on his face and that would be his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The couple were just seen taking a stroll where their love for one another is very evident! Click-through to see the pics.

Ben and his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend were just spotted on a cold day in New York City.
Both looked stylish and chic, especially their colorful scarves that complimented both of their outfits amazingly.
They clearly weren’t camera shy while walking through The Big Apple, as they held onto each other tightly and were smiling from ear to ear.
Lindsay is sticking with Ben through all the issues that have surrounded him lately.  He just made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his sexual harassment allegations and what he’s learned from all of this, as well as calling other men out in the industry about taking accountability for their own behavior.
Not only that, but there were reports earlier this year that his drinking has gotten worse and his friends want him to go to rehab ASAP.  He has made visits to a rehab center, but has said that he can make himself “stop drinking at any time,” and is instead focusing on moving in with Lindsay. 
Regardless of the drama in his life, he looks happy as can be with Lindsay as they move forward in their relationship.  Could she be his good luck charm moving forward?
