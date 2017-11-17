Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Look Happily In Love Amid All His Drama

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Ben Affleck. There were reports of his drinking problem resurfacing a couple of months back, and he’s been battling sexual harassment issues from not one but two actresses in Hollywood. Even with all the drama around him, it looks like there is one person who is keeping a smile on his face and that would be his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The couple were just seen taking a stroll where their love for one another is very evident! Click-through to see the pics.