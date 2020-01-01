Photo credit: shutterstock

Country star Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd divulged they were expecting a baby on October 22. Alongside a gorgeous maternity shoot, the 29-year-old wrote, "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻."