Photo credit: Instagram

Country starand his wifeannounced they were expecting their third child together on July 23. He posted a cute Instagram photo of his children Willa and Ada touching Lauren's stomach. The 29-year-old captioned it, "Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂 I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins . WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."