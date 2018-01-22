STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Style Check

The Best And Worst Fashion Moments At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

January 22, 2018 11:28AM

From Mandy Moore to Kate Hudson, celebs step out in bold looks on the red carpet.

Just a few weeks after donning all black at the Golden Globes, the stars stepped out in bold, bright colors on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. But not everyone hit it out of the ballpark. Click through to see the best and worst fashion!

The Best And Worst Fashion Moments At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Back to intro
1/9
Tracee Ellis Ross dialed the color all the way up in this bright white gown with a slit up to there that showed off her legs and a dramatic off-the-shoulder look that highlighted her toned arms.
On the other hand, Kate Hudson stepped out looking like Little Bo Peep in a terrible tiered pink and black polka dot dress with a black belt and lace collar.
Halle Berry dazzled in this copper-colored gown that hugged all her curves. She also rocked a shaved head in the back!
The ceremony’s first ever host Kristen Bell shined in a fuchsia strapless gown with her sleek blonde hair swept to the side.
The gorgeous Margot Robbie killed an otherwise pretty pale pink gown with this feathery thing going on in the middle.
Mandy Moore wore a very sleek blue metallic number with spaghetti straps.
Molly Sims also opted for a blue number, except she went with disastrous zig-zagged ruffles and mismatched accessories and shoes.
Allison Janney looked a little too stiff in this slim-fitting metallic gown.
Who do you think won the red carpet at the SAG Awards? Who do you think needed to go back home and change? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS