NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘Utterly Available’

Single Bethenny Frankel Reveals Major Plans To Create Her Own Dating App!

January 10, 2018 10:36AM

She is on the search for love and is exploring different options to find it.

Bethenny Frankel is not only single and ready to mingle… but plans on getting digital to find her true love! The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke about creating a dating app to find the right guy for her, as she confessed to currently being “single and utterly available.” Will this help her change that status in the new year? Click through for all the details.

Single Bethenny Frankel Reveals Major Plans To Create Her Own Dating App!

Back to intro
1/6
PEOPLE caught up with the reality star & businesswoman at the launch of her Skinnygirl jeans line in New York City on Tuesday night.
During the event, she revealed that she truly is on the search for love!  “I’m single and dating,” she says. “[I’m] utterly available.”
Like many others today, Bethenny confessed to using dating apps in her quest for finding the right guy in order to help her get back into the dating game after her messy divorce & custody battle with ex Jason Hoppy. In doing so, it’s given her the idea to create her own dating app to help her rebound and focus on a potentially happy future with another guy.
“I dabble,” Bethenny says. “I’m researching doing my own dating app so I have to test the waters.”
Bethenny weighed in on dating vs. the single life, where she does find some pros and cons in both. “The best part about being single is that the future is a fortune cookie. We just don’t know.” On the negative side regarding dating, she says "Dating is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get,” paraphrasing Tom Hanks in the film Forrest Gump.
What do you think Bethenny’s dating app would be like? Would it be something you would download and use? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS