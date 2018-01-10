Single Bethenny Frankel Reveals Major Plans To Create Her Own Dating App!

PEOPLE caught up with the reality star & businesswoman at the launch of her caught up with the reality star & businesswoman at the launch of her Skinnygirl jeans line in New York City on Tuesday night.

During the event, she revealed that she truly is on the search for love! “I’m single and dating,” she says. “[I’m] utterly available.”

. In doing so, it’s given her the idea to create her own dating app to help her rebound and focus on a potentially happy future with another guy. Like many others today, Bethenny confessed to using dating apps in her quest for finding the right guy in order to help her get back into the dating game after her messy divorce & custody battle with ex Jason Hoppy . In doing so, it’s given her the idea to create her own dating app to help her rebound and focus on a potentially happy future with another guy.

“I dabble,” Bethenny says. “I’m researching doing my own dating app so I have to test the waters.”

Bethenny weighed in on dating vs. the single life, where she does find some pros and cons in both. “The best part about being single is that the future is a fortune cookie. We just don’t know.” On the negative side regarding dating, she says "Dating is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get,” paraphrasing Tom Hanks in the film Forrest Gump.