‘Utterly Available’
Single Bethenny Frankel Reveals Major Plans To Create Her Own Dating App!
She is on the search for love and is exploring different options to find it.
Bethenny Frankel is not only single and ready to mingle… but plans on getting digital to find her true love! The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke about creating a dating app to find the right guy for her, as she confessed to currently being “single and utterly available.” Will this help her change that status in the new year? Click through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!