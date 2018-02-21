Calm After The Storm
Bethenny Frankel Takes Solo Vacation After Cruise From Hell With Her 'RHONY' Castmates!
She's cooling down after her traumatic experience on the turbulent boat ride.
Bethenny Frankel’s life was turned upside down recently after news broke out that a cruise she was on with her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates caught fire and began taking on water! She seems to be taking the situation in stride, as the popular reality star was just spotted relaxing on a beach in Miami and looking absolutely fierce. Click through for more!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!