Calm After The Storm

Bethenny Frankel Takes Solo Vacation After Cruise From Hell With Her 'RHONY' Castmates!

February 21, 2018 13:44PM

She's cooling down after her traumatic experience on the turbulent boat ride.

Bethenny Frankel’s life was turned upside down recently after news broke out that a cruise she was on with her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates caught fire and began taking on water! She seems to be taking the situation in stride, as the popular reality star was just spotted relaxing on a beach in Miami and looking absolutely fierce. Click through for more!

She cooled off on a sunny beach in Miami on Wednesday, a city that she has been seen escaping to many times in the past.
Bethenny is definitely giving some body envy, as her physique was totally on point in her multi-colored bikini.  
She looks to be taking all the “cruise” drama in stride, as she was spotted hanging out by her cabana and then later going in for a dip in the cool Miami water.
Bethenny, along with cast mates Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, were caught on a cruise from hell while filming for the upcoming RHONY season.
The situation got so bad that Page Six reported that the four are considering suing the network, Bravo, for the traumatic experience and putting them in a near-death situation.
Whether or not their incident will become a legal matter, Bethenny looked like she was enjoying herself and her surroundings. But who can blame her when you’re surrounded by that much gorgeousness? 
Do you think Bethenny and co. will sue the network for their nightmare on board? Sound off in the comments! 

