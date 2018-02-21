Bethenny Frankel Takes Solo Vacation After Cruise From Hell With Her 'RHONY' Castmates!

She cooled off on a sunny beach in Miami on Wednesday, a city that she has been seen escaping to many times in the past.

Bethenny is definitely giving some body envy, as her physique was totally on point in her multi-colored bikini.

She looks to be taking all the “cruise” drama in stride, as she was spotted hanging out by her cabana and then later going in for a dip in the cool Miami water.

Bethenny, along with cast mates Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, were caught on a cruise from hell while filming for the upcoming RHONY season.

The situation got so bad that Page Six reported that the four are considering suing the network, Bravo, for the traumatic experience and putting them in a near-death situation.

Whether or not their incident will become a legal matter, Bethenny looked like she was enjoying herself and her surroundings. But who can blame her when you’re surrounded by that much gorgeousness?