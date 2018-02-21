REALITY TV
Disaster At Sea

RHONY’ Cast Caught Looking Terrible After Cruise From Hell & Planning To Sue Bravo!

February 21, 2018 10:44AM

The ladies’ boat began taking on water and caught on fire while in Columbia.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City may be turning their back on Bravo! After their ill-fated trip at sea in Columbia, during which their tour boat caught on fire and began taking on water, leading many of the ladies to fear it was the end, the cast might sue the network that made them famous! The ladies were even spotted in a Columbia airport on their way back to Manhattan after the ill-fated boat ride, looking much worse for wear.

According to Page Six, the housewives, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, and Dorinda Medley, want to sue Bravo for placing them in the near-death situation. But their contracts may make it nearly impossible to sue the network.
While vacationing in Cartagena, Columbia, the ladies set out for a day on a luxury yacht, which ended up being anything but. A source told Page Six that before the women even set out, the anchor got stuck and the crew had to saw it off so they could move.
Once they got to sea, the source said the ship’s engine caught fire and there was no fire extinguisher to put it out. Plus, the boat began taking on water in the rough seas, “and there were only two or three life jackets for everyone on board.”
The insider said the housewives became “hysterical” and “thought they were going to die.” “They were far out to sea and they thought they were going down like Titanic,” the source said, adding that they were rescued by a passing boat.
Although the insider said Bravo has offered counseling to the women after the traumatic experience, a rep for Bravo denied that the boat ride was nearly fatal.  “At no time . . . was the vessel in danger of sinking, nor was a rescue required. Thankfully, everyone is fine. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are still reviewing the situation,” Bravo said in a statement.
Still, the ladies were spotted in a Cartagena airport looking disheveled and roughed up following the incident in a photo that circulated on Twitter. Dorinda and Sonja are sitting on the ground in the pic, while Ramona can be seen sitting in a wheelchair. However, a source told Page Six that she twisted her ankle prior to the cruise from hell.
