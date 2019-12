Photo credit: Shutterstock

As OK! readers might recall, this isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has opened up about losing her babies. During her Life Is But A Dream documentary, which premiered in 2013, thesinger revealed that she picked out potential baby names before learning the devastating news about her miscarriage. “I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat,” she admitted. “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.”