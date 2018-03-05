Say It's True!
Beyonce Breaks The Internet After Announcing Another Tour — But Fans Get Let Down Immediately
Ticketmaster was selling tickets for On The Run Part 2.
Someone in Beyonce‘s camp is in quite a bit of trouble. The beauty had the Beyhive shook after someone created two events on her Facebook page early Monday. The event had a link to presale tickets on Ticketmaster for…wait for it… On The Run Part 2! Her initial On The Run Tour was with Jay Z in 2014 and was sold out at every arena. However, moments later, the link disappeared as did the posts.
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!