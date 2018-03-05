NEWS
Beyonce Breaks The Internet After Announcing Another Tour — But Fans Get Let Down Immediately

March 5, 2018 14:29PM

Ticketmaster was selling tickets for On The Run Part 2.

Someone in Beyonce‘s camp is in quite a bit of trouble. The beauty had the Beyhive shook after someone created two events on her Facebook page early Monday. The event had a link to presale tickets on Ticketmaster for…wait for it… On The Run Part 2! Her initial On The Run Tour was with Jay Z in 2014 and was sold out at every arena. However, moments later, the link disappeared as did the posts.

Fortunately, a screenshot was taken of the event prior to it being taken down. So is there a tour in July or not?
Beyonce is notoriously secretive about her upcoming projects, having released her sixth album, Lemonade, without telling fans she had secretly been filming videos for the entire album, which later aired as an HBO special.
Fans are understandably quite confused about the posts concerning On The Run Part 2, and some are pretty distraught! User @lovelyari wrote on Instagram, "I'm suing! Emotional distress...had my hopes up too early."
But they can breath a sigh of relief considering the mother-of-three is headlining Coachella in April, and she shared photos of herself and her dancers practicing!
Beyonce has remained quiet though about the mishap earlier today, so for now we'll all cross our fingers and hope that she and Jay Z are indeed hitting the stage together again soon!
