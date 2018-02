Bey, 36, looked phenomenal in a bright yellow dress which she paired with a black sweater. Blue Ivy was too cool for school, and rocked a pair of dark shades in the arena along with a biker jacket and light denim jeans.

Tina and Richard kept it simple in all black, with Tina wearing an off the should dress, and Richard wearing a tux.

Selfie time! Beyonce made sure to capture the moment with her mini diva.

A lot of celebs made it out for the weekend to Staples Center, including not only Beyonce but also Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, and many others.

"I think L.A. is a perfect place to host All-Star Weekend," Lebron James, who played in the game, told reporters after the game Sunday. "It's one of the few cities that we have in our league that can accommodate all of this. And when I mean all of this, you have over 200-plus countries that's covering the game."