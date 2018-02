“Blue rules the roost,” an insider told Heat magazine, claiming that Ivy’s “elite education” is partially to blame. “They’re sometimes quite intimidated by her. She often outsmarts them and can easily bargain to get her own way,” the insider said.

Whereas Bey and Jay came from “humble beginnings,” Blue Ivy has been living large since day one. The six-year-old has “three nannies, personal chauffeurs, and a chef.” Plus, she regularly shows up to school with an entire “security team in tow,” the insider revealed.

And even though Bey gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi last year, the source said the new siblings have unlikely caused a major in Blue’s lifestyle. “Blue is still very much commander in chief. In fact, she’s probably too busy curating her wardrobe to notice the new arrivals,” the source told the mag.

“Blue gets whatever she wants and is currently having a walk-in wardrobe installed, because she’s been given so many designer dresses,” the insider dished. “She’s got bespoke outfits from Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy. The outfits and jewelry alone have been valued at $10 million.”

Camila Cabello, Blue held her hand up and motioned for Bey and Jay Z to cease and desist with their clapping! Plus, who could forget when Blue hushed her own parents at the Grammys last month? While applauding, Blue held her hand up and motioned for Bey and Jay Z to cease and desist with their clapping!