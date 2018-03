Beyonce wowed in this Whitewave Honeymooners Mini dress from Zimmerman's Spring 18 Collection, and it is now sold out, thanks to Bey! She paired the look with neutral heels, a flashy clutch, and shades, of course.

Blue was equally glammed up in a frilly pink dress, which she wore with a black sports jacket. The movie, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, among others, must have been pretty good, as they jumped for joy.

But there still isn't a Blue Ivy moment like the Grammys ! Blue Ivy stole the show and proved that she is probably the only person who can shush two legends at the same time.

In a hilarious moment she turned to her parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z, and told them to stop clapping during a speech by Camila Cabello.

Camila has since spoken about that moment, and admitted that she doesn't know what to make of it. “What does that mean? I was like I’m not going into this wormhole,” the pop singer said during a recent radio interview. “Do you think that she didn’t like my speech?”