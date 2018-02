The Girls Trip superstar revealed she was at an afterparty for Jay Z's 4:44 tour when another actress got a little too close for comfort.

In a video, Tiffany shares, "I was talking to Jay Z for a little bit and there was another actress who was also talking to Jay Z. She touched Jay Z's chest."

Afterwards, Beyonce came up to them and Tiffany then described the encounter as Beyonce going, "Bish, get your hands off my man's chest!"

In December, Jay Z admitted to cheating on Beyonce, and the 47-year-old told New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet that he would even push his wife away during their relationship.

“It took them years to get to the point where they are now,” a source told People. “If it wasn’t for Blue Ivy , they might not be together,” the source added.