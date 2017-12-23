NEWS
Famous Friends

Tiffany Haddish Spends A Fun Night Out With Jay-Z & Beyonce!

December 23, 2017 10:59AM

The 'Girls Trip' star took some cute selfies with them backstage at his concert.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish has been living her best life this year, as the breakout star from one of the biggest movies this past summer has been seen all over town hobnobbing with some of her super famous friends!  This hilarious comedienne is closing 2017 in a big way celebrity wise, as she spent a night out earlier this week hanging and having a blast with some of music’s biggest royalty… Jay-Z and Beyonce!  Click-through for the amazing photos.

Tiffany Haddish Spends A Fun Night Out With Jay-Z & Beyonce!

Ever since Girls Trip came out, Tiffany has become a fan favorite worldwide due to her hilarious performance in the film that just earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.  So its natural that other famous people would want to gravitate towards her as she is just as funny in real life as she was in the movie!
One of those famous friends happens to be Taylor Swift, who she met while they were the host and musical guests, respectively, on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.  The pop singer actually invited Tiffany for a dinner date at her house after she finished her hosting duties, which the comedienne revealed during an episode of Ellen.
Tiffany recently attended Jay-Z's concert in Los Angeles, where she shared some pretty amazing photos of her hanging out with him and Beyonce, as well as actor Michael B. Jordan!
"Ran into @michaelbjordan last night that was fun#sheready#thelastblackunicorn," she captioned as Michael posed with his tongue out.
Cute friends alert!  Beyonce looked to be whispering something into Tiffany's ear, where the comedienne revealed it had to do her major wig malfunction!  "@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce
She couldn't resist cracking jokes with Jay-Z after his concert, saying "Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁..... But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!" Here's hoping her 2018 is just as amazing as this year was!
