For Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, hip-hop’s power couple did not come to play! Over the weekend, Beyoncé and the Brooklyn native, 49, had several outfit changes.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
For Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, hip-hop’s power couple did not come to play! Over the weekend, Beyoncé and the Brooklyn native, 49, had several outfit changes.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!