Beyoncé Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From Jaw-Dropping ‘Family Feud’ Video

Jaw’s collectively dropped when Jay-Z teased the video for his new track “Family Feud” earlier this week. The clip and song, which highlights his infidelity to wife Beyoncé, features not only the pop diva but their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and a myriad of other A-list stars. Queen Bey posted several behind the scenes shots from the music video on her Instagram Friday night, where fans got to see more of what went into the making of all of it.