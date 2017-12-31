NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Up Close & Personal

Beyoncé Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From Jaw-Dropping ‘Family Feud’ Video

December 31, 2017 13:53PM

The pics feature hubby Jay-Z and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on set.

Jaw’s collectively dropped when Jay-Z teased the video for his new track “Family Feud” earlier this week.  The clip and song, which highlights his infidelity to wife Beyoncé, features not only the pop diva but their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and a myriad of other A-list stars.  Queen Bey posted several behind the scenes shots from the music video on her Instagram Friday night, where fans got to see more of what went into the making of all of it.   

Beyoncé Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From Jaw-Dropping ‘Family Feud’ Video

Back to intro
1/7
The video, which was directed by Oscar-nominee Ava Duvernay, draws upon Jay’s own experience with his infidelity to Beyoncé, which he finally came clean about earlier this year. 
It was released in it’s entirety on Friday night after he teased a 30 second clip of it earlier this week.  The video stars not only Jay, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, but several other A-listers including Michael B. JordanJessica Chastain and David Oyelowo
Beyoncé’s Instagram account lit up on Friday night, as she posted several behind the scenes photos from the “Family Feud” shoot.
One of the photo sets show some super cute moments in black and white between Jay and his daughter Blue.
Another set was all about glamour, showing off Beyoncé in a gorgeous blue gown that she wore during the video.  The end of the set, however, showed a sweet moment between Jay and Beyoncé, as they huddled up and took a selfie together.
The last photo set showed Beyoncé in her flowing white coat with the oversized puffy sleeves that made social media go wild.  
Which look of Beyoncé’s did you like the most from “Family Feud”?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Lawson Disses Jennifer Hudson & Quits Social Media