Photo credit: INSTARImages

The “Bad Guy” singer seemingly wasn’t bothered by the 15-year age difference between her Drake, contrary to how people on social media felt. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?” Billie questioned. “There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump [sic]? What the f**k is that s**t?”